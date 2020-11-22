news

A video from the Corrane refugee camp, North Mozambique, with the Community of Nampula

We are in the Corrane refugee camp about 60 km from Nampula, the provincial capital in Northern Mozambique. About 350 families (i.e. 1300 people) who have fled from terrorist attacks in the Cabo Delgado area have been hosted in the camp. Every day there are new arrivals.

The people have been sheltered under tents donated by the IOM to the National Institute of Disaster Management in an isolated and barren area with only 4 boreholes with drinking water. The Community of Nampula has been providing assistance to the refugees (see news). The video makes us understand the terrible living conditions the refugees are experiencing.