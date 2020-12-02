news

Lahore is the new stage of the Spirit of Assisi in Pakistan

The International Meeting of Prayer for Peace in the capital of Punjab

Lahore is the new stage of the Spirit of Assisi in Pakistan.

The Community and the Archdiocese, with the utmost respect for the anti-covid distancing rules, convened religious representatives for the International Meeting of Prayer for Peace, following the recent event of Rome: “No one is saved alone. Peace and Fraternity”.



Among the participant:

• Mgr. Sebastian Francis Shah, Archbishop of Lahore

• Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad, Imam of the historic Badshahi Mosque - who has long joined the path for Peace of Sant’Egidio

• Maulana Mubashir Hussain , Grand Mufti of Lahore, Representatives of Evangelical Churches

• other Christian denominations.



The event was opened by the words of Pope Francis at the Meeting in Rome and the introduction of the representative of Sant'Egidio Gary Mushtaq, who stressed the importance of the Spirit of Assisi in a time of fear and uncertainty due to the pandemic.

The same importance was highlighted by all speakers: the Spirit of Assisi is a "gift of Christians to the whole country” said Archbishop Shah, and Maulana Azad added “the path of peace, which strengthens our will to fight hatred and violence with courage, is urging us to protect our brothers and sisters of other religions”.



After the proclamation of the 2020 Peace Appeal, signed by all the participants, everyone lit a candle on the candelabra of Peace. A delegation of children handed over the Peace Appeal to all the present authorities.