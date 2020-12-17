news

A delegation from Sant'Egidio in South Sudan: the commitment to promote the peace process continues

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

A delegation from the Community of Sant'Egidio, with Paolo Impagliazzo and Mauro Garofalo, went to South Sudan where they met the president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the first vice president Riek Machar and numerous members of the government and the international community.



With these consultations, the commitment of the Community of Sant'Egidio for the peace and stability of South Sudan continues, which began in January 2020 through the signing of the Rome Declaration. The visit was also an opportunity to renew friendship and collaboration with the Ecumenical Council of the Churches of South Sudan.



Consultations continued in Nairobi where the delegation was received by the Kenyan foreign minister who expressed his appreciation for the Community's commitment to peace on the African continent and free service to the poor.