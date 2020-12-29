news

1st January, World Day of Peace: Global Streaming Event, through the world marked by pandemic and ongoing wars, at 11.05am (UTC 1)

1st January, starting at 11.05 am, global streaming with testimonies from different countries, such as Mozambique, Lebanon, Syria, South Sudan and Central Africa. Voices from the Humanitarian Corridors and the Greek island of Lesbos - concluding with the Angelus of Pope Francis

The traditional March for Peace on the 1st January – World Day of Peace – cannot take place due to the lockdown imposed by the pandemic. Nevertheless, Sant’Egidio will still start the new year by getting virtually getting together with all those working for a more human world, free from all forms of violence, war and terrorism.

For this reason, we warmly invite you on the 1st January 2021 -from 11.05am (UTC 1) – to attend the global streaming event “Peace in Every Land” on www.santegidio.org - in "Peace in all lands 2021", with testimonies from different countries, such as Mozambique, Lebanon, Syria, South Sudan and Central Africa. Voices from the Humanitarian Corridors and the Greek island of Lesbos - concluding with the Angelus of Pope Francis.



Responding to the theme chosen by Pope Francis "The Culture of Care as a Path of Peace", the President of the Community, Marco Impagliazzo will introduce the event - translated into different languages – and give voice to a number of testimonies from the world, such as:

- Dream Centers for the treatment of AIDS in Africa and the prevention of Covid-19

- North of Mozambique, where the attacks of armed groups have created not only many victims but thousands of displaced people

- Lebanon, where last summer’s explosion further weakened a nation already in great suffering

- Humanitarian Corridors

- Refugees from the Greek island of Lesbos

- South Sudan and Central Africa Peace Process

- Angelus of Pope Francis