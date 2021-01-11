news

Stop the execution of Lisa Montgomery

Join the online Vigil Prayer by Catholic Mobilizing Network

These are the last hours to sign the petition that could save the life of 53-year-old Lisa Montgomery, currently the only federal death row inmate in the United States. The federal government plans to execute Lisa Montgomery, tomorrow January 12, at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary in Indiana.

Lisa Montgomery is a severely mentally ill and traumatized woman who was sexually trafficked by her own mother. She has shown remorse for her crime and accepts full responsibility. Mobilization to stop the execution is powerfully growing around the world: there is no justice without life.

The Community of Sant'Egidio will join the online vigil prayer promoted by Catholic Mobilizing Network on January 12 at 20:00 (Italian time), and broadcasted on Facebook.



Take action now to speak out against this attack on human dignity. Sign the petition now. Save the life of Lisa.