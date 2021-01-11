news

The execution of Lisa Montgomery was stayed. Thanks to all those who signed the petition. Let us continue to support the campaign to save her life

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant’Egidio expresses its satisfaction after the decision of a federal judge to grant Lisa Montgomery, aged 67, who has a severe mental illness and has been for 16 years on death row, a stay of execution, which was scheduled only 8 days before new President Biden’s inauguration at the White House.

Sant’Egidio, which has collected in few days thousands of signatures urging for the stay of execution, continues to invite everyone to send petition in order to save her life.

Sign the petition