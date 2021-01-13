news

Feelings of sorrow and profound indignation for the execution of Lisa Montgomery. The fight to affirm the value of every life will not stop

The Community of Sant'Egidio, together with the many who have sustained the battle for the life of Lisa Montgomery, expresses all its sorrow and indignation for the cruel decision to carry out the execution despite a last-minute stay to verify her current state of serious mental distress.

An act proving only a desire for "legal" revenge, which has nothing to do with justice, which is always fighting for life. The horror of this death won’t heal any wounds caused by violence, rather it injects high doses of hatred and despair into a society in needs of good sense, rehabilitative justice, mercy and forgiveness. We do hope the atrocious decision to revive federal executions will soon be revoked and a new season of respect for life can finally begin after too much death.

The Community of Sant'Egidio thanks all those who fought with us and supported the call to save Lisa. Let us strengthen everyone’s commitment to life, against all forms of death penalty.