"Prayer with Sant’Egidio" - the new App to pray with the Community now available in Android and iOs stores

Available for smartphone and tablet, the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" allows you to follow live the evening prayer and the Sunday Mass of the Community, providing access to all audio and video podcast of previous services.



Download the App. The previous version will be replaced with this new one.