A greeting of peace from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome on the First UN Day for Human Fraternity

Video message by Marco Impagliazzo

The message of Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, on the First International Day of Human Fraternity.



Dear Brothers and Sisters, a greeting of peace from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome on the UN day for Human Fraternity

Two years have passed since the signature of the fundamental document on “human Fraternity”. The prophetic power of that document is today more evident than ever to everyone. We have indeed entered the painful time of the pandemic, which has brought so much suffering to a world already torn by divisions, war and extremism.



For this reason, the message of Abu Dhabi resounds even more strongly. That of a single destiny, common to all men and women. Only together will we be able to save ourselves and face the challenges of this new time.



That pact between religions, experts in humanity, anticipated the times and today we feel comforted by its spiritual strength

The man and woman of prayer know that the world is not given up to evil, because God has not abandoned it. It is the dream that the scriptures tells us about: “Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams”. The prophecy of a single human family, finally reconciled.

We know, there is still a long way to go. Let us read again those prophetic words. they will be a road map for the peaceful coexistence of peoples

