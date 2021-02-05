news

7th February Anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio. 53 years of Prayer, Poor and Peace

Eucharist service celebrated by Card. Matteo Zuppi, streamed live on 6th February at 7.30 (UTC 1)

This Saturday a celebration at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Community, with Card. Matteo Zuppi. "No One is Saved Alone" is the lesson to be learnt from the pandemic, to build more humane and supportive societies.

The live streaming of the Eucharist service will be streamed live on 6th February at 7.30 (UTC 1), on both Sant’Egidio the website and Facebook page, with translation into different languages.

