news

World Day of the Sick: "The Bible teaches that Evil Does Not Have The Last Word”

Message of H.H. Pope Francis, meditation at the Prayer for the Sick

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Closeness is a precious balm that provides support and consolation to the sick in their suffering. As Christians, we experience that closeness as a sign of the love of Jesus Christ, the Good Samaritan, who draws near with compassion to every man and woman wounded by sin. United to Christ by the working of the Holy Spirit, we are called to be merciful like the Father and to love in particular our frail, infirm and suffering brothers and sisters (cf. Jn 13:34-35). We experience this closeness not only as individuals but also as a community. Indeed, fraternal love in Christ generates a community of healing, a community that leaves no one behind, a community that is inclusive and welcoming, especially to those most in need.

Read the full message here







Prayer for the sick on 1st February 2021, in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rome, with the Community of Sant'Egidio.