Best wishes to all the friends from East and West celebrating today the Lunar New Year

On the 12th February 2021 is Lunar New Year - also known as the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year. For many countries in Asia, and for the Chinese and Asian communities living in Europe and everywhere in the world, this is the most important traditional holiday of the year.



The Community of Sant'Egidio wishes a Happy New Year to all the friends from China, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines and Laos who are celebrating the Lunar New Year!