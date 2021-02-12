news

A call to mercy in the words of Ramiro, a Mexican person sentenced to death

Sign the appeal to save his life and stop an inhuman punishment on nodeathpenalty.santegidio.org

The execution of Ramiro Ibarra is scheduled for 4th March 2021. Ramiro Ibarra has been in prison for 25 years for the heinous murder of a teenager. His defense attorney claim that he did not have a trial adequate to the seriousness of the case: Ibarra suffers from a mental deficit and, as a Mexican citizen, has never received consular assistance.



On nodeathpenalty.santegidio.org it is possible to sing the appeal and send it to the Governor of Texas to stop its execution and to reaffirm a sense of justice that does not destroys life. On the same page the heartbreaking letter of Ramiro, written a few days ago - Ramiro has been pen friend with the Community of Sant'Egidio for 20 years:

“I live in a small world of 2.70 by 1.20 meters, surrounded by walls, without seeing anyone. Jesus became for me a friend and strength. Only the Lord knows why he still keeps me alive and for this I bless his holy and precious name”

Sign the appeal. Save the life of Ramiro Ibarra

