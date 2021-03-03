news

Friday March 5, Sant’Egidio gathers in prayer for peace in Iraq and to accompany the trip of Pope Francis

Friday March 5, at 8:00pm, in the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, the Community of Sant'Egidio will gather in prayer to invoke pace in Iraq and accompany the trip of Pope Francis there.

Pope Francis himself said: “The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I have wanted to meet those people who have suffered so much; to meet that martyred Church in the land of Abraham. Together with the other religious leaders, we shall also take another step forward in brotherhood among believers. I ask you to accompany this apostolic journey with your prayers, so that it may unfold in the best possible way and bear the hoped-for fruits. The Iraqi people are waiting for us; they awaited Saint John Paul II, who was not permitted to go. One cannot disappoint a people for the second time. Let us pray that this journey will be a good one.”

The prayer will be broadcast live in many languages on the website and the social media of the Community.