Prayer for the Church live stream with the Community of Sant'Egidio at 8 p.m. (UTC 1)
March 4 2021Live streaming prayer
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
