Pope Francis before leaving for Iraq met with a family of Iraqi Christians, in Italy thanks to Humanitarian Corridors

Pope Francis met briefly with around a dozen Iraqi refugees living in Italy. Among them, a family of Armenian Christians arrived in Rome thanks to Humanitarian Corridors of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

The family, consisting of four people - parents and two children - is originally from Baghdad. The father use to ran a workshop until, he had to close - due to the violence threats of Daesh - and take refuge in Lebanon with his wife and children. In Lebanon they met with the Community of Sant'Egidio and in March 2017 were able to safely land in Italy, thanks to the Humanitarian Corridors. At present, they are fully integrated in Italy. The father has opened a new workshop, the two children graduated in high school. "We are happy to live in Italy thanks to the humanitarian corridors” they told the Pope.

Ms Daniela Pompei - Community of Sant’Egidio - brought with her the stole belonging to the martyr Fr Ragheed Ganni, a young Chaldean priest killed together with three deacons in 2007 in the parish of the Holy Spirit in Mosul.



Fr Ragheed, during his years of study in Rome, took part in the service of the homeless people with the Community. His stole is kept among the memories of the Martyrs, in the Basilica of San Bartolomeo all'Isola - Pope Francis wore it when he went there to chaired the Prayer for the Martyrs on 22nd April 2017.





