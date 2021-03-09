news

The Elderly – Our Future. A free webinar series sponsored by the Community of Sant’Egidio, Catholic Charities USA and the Catholic Health Association of the United States

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

In this time of pandemic and seeing the suffering that hit our elderly friends and all elderly around the world, the Community of Sant’Egidio in the US launched a series of webinars to reflect and dream about future with the elders. We joined forces with Catholic Health Association and Catholic Charities to gather all those of good will who think that a world that includes our elderly is better.



The series will examine the new document of the Pontifical Academy for Life and will see the participation of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia and discuss possible alternatives to institutionalization.

Learn more & register: chausa.org/theelderly