Prayer in Eastertime - VIDEO

Prayer in Eastertime

Memorial of Mary of Clopas who stood near the cross of the Lord with the other women. Prayer for all women in every part of the world who follow the Lord. We remember Dietrich Bonhoeffer who was killed by the Nazis in the concentration camp of Flossenbürg in 1945.In Israel is Yom Hashoàh, the day of the memory of the Shoah.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



