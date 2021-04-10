news

II Sunday of Easter - Live stream Liturgy at 7:30 p.m. (UTC 1)

Divine Mercy Sunday, instituted by St. John Paul II, who venerated St. Faustina Kowalska, devoted to Divine Mercy. In 2015 Pope Francis announced, on this occasion, the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



