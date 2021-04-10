news
II Sunday of Easter
April 10 2021LiturgyLive streaming prayer
Divine Mercy Sunday, instituted by St. John Paul II, who venerated St. Faustina Kowalska, devoted to Divine Mercy. In 2015 Pope Francis announced, on this occasion, the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
