Together for Africa: renewed cooperation agreement between the Japanese Buddhist Association Rissho Kosei-kai and Sant'Egidio

An online meeting took place on 17th April to renew the agreement between the Japanese Buddhist lay association Rissho Kosei-kai and the Community of Sant'Egidio, signed on 2 November 2016 during the International Meeting "Thirst for Peace" in Assisi. Thanks to the presence of Pope Francis, it marked the beginning of a new time for dialogue and effective cooperation between the Christian churches and the world religions.

Since then, there have been various initiatives of solidarity in Malawi.

The online meeting was an ooccasion to reflect on the current situation and future perspectives. The work done in Africa was discussed reaffirming the intention to foster education and help the new generations of this young continent grow.

As already stated on 2 November 2016: the Japanese Buddhist lay association Rissho Kosei-kai and the Community of Sant'Egidio are well aware of the interdependence of all peoples and the great responsibility this implies. Attention to the suffering of the poorest and the work for peace have brought our two organizations even closer together.

During the meeting the hope was expressed this common commitment may be an example to many men and women of different religions, of good will, to respond generously to the great thirst for peace in our world.