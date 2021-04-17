news

III Sunday of Easter - Live stream Liturgy chaired by S.E. Mgr. Jorge Carlos Patrón Wong, secretary of the Congregation for Clergy

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



