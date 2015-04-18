news

It was 18 April 2015 when a boy from Mali lost his life in the Sicilian Channel. He was carrying his report card sewn into his clothing. #Letsnotforget

A mural in Latronico commemorates the young migrant, a sign of the relationship with the Community

A 14-year-old boy from Mali drowned in the Mediterranean Sea with his school report card sewn into his pocket, while trying to reach Europe in a boat. The story dates back to 18 April 2015 and the boy is one of almost 1,000 people who lost their lives during the largest shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea since World War II.



A mural was unveiled in 2020 in Latronico, as a sign of the link with the Community of Sant'Egidio. It depicts the boy with his report card sewn into his clothing.

In the town of Lucania, which has given honorary citizenship to Andrea Riccardi and Marco Impagliazzo, founder and president of the Community, the painting remains as a permanent sign of an ideal relationship with Sant'Egidio's commitment to migrants and refugees through the Humanitarian Corridors.