Pope Francis today received the President of the Community of Sant'Egidio Marco Impagliazzo

Inter-religious dialogue, commitment to peace, humanitarian corridors and aid to families in this difficult time of pandemic: these are, according to what ANSA learns, the issues addressed in the long interview at the Vatican.

After Pope Francis' trip to Iraq, the theme of dialogue with other religions remains at the fore and must be strengthened, considering that it can be a lever for peace in those territories particularly plagued by conflicts. In particular, the Pope would have expressed concern for what is happening in Northern Mozambique, a country in which the Community of Sant'Egidio has been involved and present for years.

The experience of the humanitarian corridors that brought thousands of migrants to Italy, many of whom already integrated, is also at the forefront of the conversation between the Pontiff and the President of Sant'Egidio. Finally, according to what is learned, there was talk of the pandemic which led to a growth in poverty but at the same time in solidarity; the concern is above all for families considering the context of reduced natality in which Italy finds itself. (ANSA).