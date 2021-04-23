news

One more immigration tragedy after shipwreck off Libya. Our appeal to be guaranteed rescues at sea and open new humanitarian corridors

The umpteenth immigration tragedy has sadly occurred off the coast of Libya, with a death toll estimated by some NGOs at over a hundred. The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its condolences to the families of migrants, who experienced much suffering and abuse, while they were attempting to reach Europe.



Feelings of piety must be strongly reaffirmed while confronting with a news that is likely to pass into the background, in this bitter time of pandemic.

Sant'Egidio launches an appeal to all authorities who could have tried to rescue the sinking rubber boat - with allarming reports available already on Wednesday last - to guarantee the rescue at sea of those in danger.



We need to urgently respond to the request for help coming from migrants attempting to reach Europe - and of those currently in Libya - with long-term projects to empty places of detention, to examine situations case by case and to allow legal ways of salvation like the Humanitarian Corridors. At the same time, we need to build a positive future in the countries of origin - especially for young people - with the support of the European Union.