news

Food for everyone. Sant'Egidio's global programme helps displaced people and the poorest in Mozambique

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant'Egidio in Beira has been engaged in talks with the WFP (World Food Programme) for several months to get food aid for the poorest.



Last March an agreement was signed, providing Sant'Egido with 58 tonnes of food supplies for the elderly, street children and vulnerable families for a period of four months - from April to July. Distributions to beneficiaries started soon.



The Community of Sant'Egidio intends to extend the agreement to other provinces in difficulties, such as Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia. A large number of displaced people and refugees have arrived in the areas, fleeing from their villages in the north of the country, which have been suffering from repeated terrorist attacks in recent months.