Charles de Foucauld, the little universal brother, among the saints proclaimed by Pope Francis

A memory of him in the Basilica of St Bartholomew

On May 3rd Pope Francis presided at the celebration of the Ordinary Public Consistory for the Canonisation of seven Blessed. One of them is Charles de Foucauld, Brother Charles of Jesus, the little universal brother, who dedicated his life to witnessing the Gospel among the poor in Algeria.

It is a working tool, a trowel with which he built his last home in Tamanrasset in the Sahara desert. This precious gift was given by the Little Sisters and by the postulator of the cause for beatification. It was placed on the altar of the martyrs of Africa during a prayer on 29th October 2019.

Today we want remember that event, quoting a letter of the Little Sisters written on that occasion and a note by Brother Charles of Jesus

The letter of Little Sister Luigina, the superior of Tre Fontane

Your first house in Algeria was a small chapel. Soon afterwards you built a large room to accommodate all the guests. You asked everyone to call your house 'fraternity', because you wanted everyone to understand you were the brother of all the poor and of all human beings with no distinction We too, all your disciples, want our houses to be open to everyone.....(read more IT)

Charles de Foucauld's notes from the retreat before his ordination to the priesthood

What does preparation mean? Growing in love, in knowledge, in maturity. To increase in love faithfully observe my Regulations; to do in all things what is most perfect, to be perfect in everyday actions; above all prayer, humility, love of neighbour;....... (read more IT)



INSIGHT Brother Carlo, Conference by Prof. Andrea Riccardi