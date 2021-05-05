news

Beyond the wall - Migrant children from Guatemala to the United States. A video report

In the past few weeks, the Community of Sant'Egidio in Mexico organised a first " humanitarian corridor " for a group of Guatemalan children. They got stuck in Mexico, trying to reach their families who had already emigrated to the USA.



In a video report, we can follow the long and exciting journey of Sant'Egidio accompanying these children from the south of Mexico to the United States and meet their parents.