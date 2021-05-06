news
Prayer for the Church
May 6 2021Live streaming prayer
Today the Gypsy people, including those of Islamic faith, celebrate Saint George, ( 330 ca) who died a martyr to free the Church.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
