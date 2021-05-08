news

The Guido Carli Prize for solidarity to Andrea Riccardi, «extraordinary example of civil commitment»

The Award Ceremony of the Guido Carli Prize took place in Rome on May 7. The prize is awarded to economists, entrepreneurs, but also to personalities who, at this time in history, have distinguished themselves for their social commitment and skills.

Prof. Andrea Riccardi was awarded with the Prize for International Solidarity, for his work as «Founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio and extraordinary example of civil commitment».