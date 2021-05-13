news

The coincidence of the Aid El Fitr and the Ascension of Jesus has been celebrated in Indonesia as a feast of coexistence and peace.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The coincidence between the feast of the Ascension of Jesus and the celebration of Aid el Fitr, at the end of Ramadan, the most important Muslim feast, has been celebrated with special attention by the Community of Sant'Egidio in Indonesia.

We have rejoiced at celebrating together at the soup kitchen with Muslim families and with refugees from the Horn of Africa, at the Santa Anna institute with the elderly who have been isolated for a long time because of the pandemic, at the School of Peace. Everywhere, Christians and Muslims received gifts and food from the Community to celebrate this feast day - Ascension Day is also a civil holiday in Indonesia - in the sign of coexistence and peace.