Sierra Leone towards abolition of the death penalty

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses great satisfaction for the decision of the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone to submit a bill for the abolition of the death penalty to Parliament. It hopes that it will be approved soon. The Community of Sant'Egidio has accompanied the abolitionist process in this West African country, some Sierra Leone Ministers of Justice have indeed participated in the international congresses organised every year to support the abolition of the capital punishment in the world. Sant'Egidio will continue to commit itself to the defence of the right to life and hopes Africa may become the second continent to completely abolish death after Europe.