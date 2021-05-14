news

A message of unity and hope from pandemic-stricken India

from Didi Talwalkar, Hindu leader, to Marco Impagliazzo

In such a dramatic moment for India, so severely affected by the pandemic, Didi Talwalkar, a woman leader of the Swadhyaya movement, who has participated in the international meetings of Prayer for Peace organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio for many years, has sent a message full of affection and sympathy to Marco Impagliazzo. She expresses her concern for this difficult time and stresses the importance of the unity of the human family in 'fighting a lethal and invisible enemy'.

Dear Marco Impagliazzo





Greetings from Didi - from the Global Swadhyaya family. Hope this mail finds you in good health and spirits.







This is Ajay Joshi from the office of Didi in Mumbai, India.





Currently, we all are passing through the second wave of an unprecedented crisis. We are fighting a lethal and invisible enemy. Human existence is threatened. We are still struggling to find a decisive weapon to fight the enemy. Till we find a safe zone, we need to keep ourselves safe.





Didi is remembering you all and she wishes to convey her concern for the safety of all. She requests you to take care of yourself and your extended family of St. Egidio.





She wishes and prays for a quick and lasting resolution to the present-day crisis and hopes to see you in near future.





With sincere regards

Ajay Joshi

from the office of Didi