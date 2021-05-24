news
Prayer with Mary - Memorial of Our Lady of Sheshan, sanctuary nearby Shanghai in China. Live stream
May 24 2021Live streaming prayer
Prayer for Chinese Christians
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
