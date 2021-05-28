news
Prayer of the Holy Cross, live stream at 8 p.m. (UTC 1)
May 28 2021Live streaming prayer
Memorial of the Saints Addai and Mari, founders of the Chaldean church. Prayer for Christians in Iraq.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
