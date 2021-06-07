news

Andorra, a small and welcoming state, has received a Syrian refugee family #humanitariancorridor

On 4th June, a new Syrian refugee family arrived in Andorra thanks to the humanitarian corridors, which have allowed the reception and integration in Italy, France, Belgium and Andorra of over 3,500 people fleeing war. It is a couple with a child from Lebanon. They can finally be reunited with their relatives who arrived in Andorra through an earlier humanitarian corridor.



They were welcomed by Judith Pallarés, the Minister of Social Affairs, Youth and Equality, that will take care of the hospitality. The Community of Sant'Egidio will provide for the reception and integration of the refugees. The family soon settled in Sant Julia di Loria, where on Sunday a nice welcome ceremony was held in the parish where they have been accomodated.



This humanitarian corridor was made possible thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between the Principality of Andorra and the Community of Sant'Egidio in 2018 to welcome 20 refugees. The Principality of Andorra passed a special law that year to allow entry to the country for humanitarian reasons. Spain cooperated in the transit of refugees through its airports for the first two arrivals, France offered its cooperation this time.