Vaccines and Covid-19 prevention in Africa: the commitment of Sant'Egidio with the Republic of Cyprus' support

The situation in Africa in the fight against Covid-19 is alarming. While new cases are being reported, vaccines are still in short supply. Only 7 million people out of a population of 1.3 billion are immunised in Africa. Out of almost two billion vaccinations in the world, only 1% are given to the African population.

Sant'Egidio, thanks to the support of the Republic of Cyprus, has been carrying on Covid-19 prevention through the DREAM programme in 10 African countries.

Set up in 2002 to treat AIDS in Africa, DREAM has become a model for the continent over the years, with 50 clinical centres and 28 molecular biology laboratories. It has provided free diagnostic tests and health care to over 500,000 people and made it possible for 120,000 healthy babies to be born to HIV-positive mothers.

DREAM has been working in support of the national health systems of individual states, training local medical and nursing staff. Drawing on its experience in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and Ebola, the programme immediately took up the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The laboratories and clinical centres have been organised so they can screen and vaccinate patients every day

The funds allocated by the Government of Cyprus will help increase vaccinations and distribution of personal protective equipment in Malawi and Mozambique. Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, said "This is a particularly important donation at a difficult time for Africa, also because of declining cooperation aid, whereas it is crucial to intensify prevention activities and extend the vaccination campaign in the South of the world".