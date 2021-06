news

Sant' Egidio kindergarten has reopened in Beira, Mozambique

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Sant'Egidio kindergarten in Beira, Mozambique, has just reopened after being closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The photos show the first day back at school: young boys and girls are drawing, getting to know their new classmates and learning personal hygiene rules.