Exams days for the migrants studying Italian language and culture in the schools of Sant'Egidio. Best wishes for integration to all of them!

The school year has just ended for the students of the Italian language and culture schools of the Community of Sant'Egidio in various Italian cities and in these days they are taking their end-of-year exams. The students are migrants from all over the world who now live and work in Italy. They have completed a path of integration in our country studying the Italian language and culture, which has been enriched by their involvement in the work of the Community of Sant'Egidio with the poorest, such as caring for the elderly in difficulty, or helping the homeless.

More than 800 people have taken the exam in Rome at the Trastevere school alone, even with distance exams for those who attended online from abroad.

Thousands of students in other Italian cities will be taking the language exams in the coming days. A step on the path to full integration in our country. Our best wishes to all of them!