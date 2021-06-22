news

New York is reopening and we are reopening together!

On a very hot day, but in the shade of the trees of Central Park, the Community of Sant’Egidio in New York gathered with its friends on the street for our annual Summer Picnic.

After the difficult year that the pandemic has caused, even though we have been supporting and at the side of our friends through it all, many joined in gratitude and joy for the opportunity to gather in a celebration again.

Many people who met us during the pandemic came as well, enjoying a friendship without borders and a new language, one of friendship and love that crosses the many backgrounds from where we come from.

It was a joyful image of how we can rebuild our city in a human and common way. The promise is to be together always!

