End of Year Celebration at the School of Peace in the Bronx, NY

It is with great joy that we gathered in almost 40 on Saturday to celebrate the end of the school year at the School of Peace in the Bronx. This year was a challenging year for all us, but there is no doubt that the children were of those that suffered the most. For this reason it has been a privilege, a joy, and a pride for us to have been able to have the School of Peace every Saturday. While it was a trying year, together we were able to make it through.