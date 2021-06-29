news
Feast of the Saint Apostles Peter and Paul. Live stream Liturgy at 7:30 p.m. (CEST) chaired by Card. Mario Zenari, Apostolic Nuncio in Syria
June 29 2021LiturgyLive streaming prayer
