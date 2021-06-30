news

Sant'Egidio delegation in Tanzania to foster cooperation on dialogue, peace and humanitarian initiatives in Africa

A delegation of the Community has visited Tanzania, meeting several of the country's authorities, in particular the former President of the Republic, Jakaya Kikwete, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Liberata Mulamula. There was also an opportunity to meet the Secretary of the Bishops' Conference and to greet the bishops gathered for seminars.



The meeting with Mrs Mulamula was very friendly and strengthened a relationship of esteem and trust. She stressed her appreciation for the Community's work for peace and inter-religious dialogue, and expressed great interest in the Community's presence in Tanzania.

The meeting discussed the difficult situation in northern Mozambique, the serious humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands of refugees and the need for action to support them, the strengthening of local communities and the intervention of other neighbouring countries and the EU to curb violence.



South Sudan, Central Africa and other countries were also discussed, as well as the possibility of strengthening relations between the Community and the Government of Tanzania and the East African Community through bilateral relations.