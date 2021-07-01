news

Texas executed John Hummel's death sentence, despite thousands of appeals for clemency

John Hummel, a 45-year-old man, received a lethal injection in the Huntsville Penitentiary in Texas on Wednesday, 30 June. An international mobilization, also through the 'No Death Penalty' campaign of the Community of Sant'Egidio, had called for alternative measures to capital punishment.



"I truly regret having killed," Hummel said in his final statement. "I am grateful for all the thoughts and prayers for my family in the last days. I love each and every one of you." (learn more)



Several thousand appeal signatories on the website nodeathpenalty.santegidio.org had supported the reasons for mercy stating that there is no justice without life.



Despite this international campaign, the death sentence was carried out. His execution had been scheduled for 17 March 2020, but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second execution in the United States in 2021 - both in Texas - in addition to the three federal executions that took place under the previous administration.