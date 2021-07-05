news

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its affection for Pope Francis and wishes him a speedy recovery. This evening we will remember him in a special way in our evening prayer for the sick.

In the Community evening prayer, today dedicated to the sick, the invocation and request for protection for the Holy Father will have a special place, as he has often called us to do, so that he may soon return to health and fully exercise his ministry as father and pastor.