news
Prayer with the Saints, live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)
July 7 2021Live streaming prayer
Remembrance of Athenagoras ( 1972), patriarch of Constantinople and father of ecumenical dialogue.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
