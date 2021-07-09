news

Prayers and flowers for Pope Francis from the homeless: 'We have a home thanks to you. We pray for your health".

A group of people who have been homeless for a long time, and now live in Palazzo Migliori and other centres of Sant'Egidio, have gathered to pray for Pope Francis and all the sick people at Gemelli Polyclinic this afternoon.



They have expressed their closeness and affection to the Pope. as written in the message on a bouquet of flowers: "We have found a home thanks to you, dear Pope Francis, and now we have come to see you. We love you very much and pray for your health".