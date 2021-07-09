news

South Sudan, 10 years of life in the country waiting for peace

South Sudan marks the 10th anniversary of its independence today, achieved after a long and painful conflict with Khartoum.

During these ten difficult years, the country has not found stability and peace and much needs to be done.

Sant'Egidio has been fostering political dialogue through the "Rome Initiative", which has helped the government and the military oppositions take significant steps towards peace.



Learn more:



South Sudan, Sant'Egidio: new progress towards peace (February 2020)



South Sudan: together with Sant'Egidio major step forward towards peace (March 2021)



This engagement will continue in the coming days and months.



President Salva Kiir, in his speech to mark the tenth anniversary, said: "I assure you that I will not return you back to war again. Let us all work together to put our country back to the path of development in this new decade', referring to the importance of a renewed spirit of dialogue.



On this anniversary, the Community renews its commitment for the young country to find the road to reconciliation, development and peace.

