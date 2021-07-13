news

Summerschool of the Schools of Peace in Barcelona and Manresa with children of 10 different nationalities

The holidays with the children of the many Schools of Peace of Sant'Egidio of Barcelona and Manresa have begun in these days . In the photos a group of Manresa, children of 10 different nationalities, many from African countries such as Gambia, Nigeria, Mali, Morocco. Some are refugees from Syria. Some come from Honduras. All are participating in the Summer School in a small town in the Pre-Pyrenees.



The holidays have been prepared by the Youth for Peace, who have committed more and more in response to the pandemic supporting all the children and their families every day.