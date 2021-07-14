news

Housing First: a new life begins for people without housing thanks to the collaboration between Sant'Egidio and Cisco

A home is not just a place, it is a chance for a "new start". This means that people (already a few dozen), after years of living on the street or in very precarious conditions, are reintegrated into the social and work fabric, regaining dignity and hope.

This is the essence of the four-year programme "Housing First" implemented by the Community of Sant'Egidio in collaboration with Cisco Systems. The President and CEO of the large computer company, Chuck Robbins, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio and met the President Marco Impagliazzo. The visit was an opportunity to personally learn about the Community's commitment to the poorest in Italy and in the world.

Robbins, accompanied by a Cisco delegation, also met some of the formerly homeless people who are now living in homes thanks to Housing First project. He listened to their stories and their path to reintegration. He strongly encouraged each of them and thanked the Community.

Afterwards, he met Marco Impagliazzo and agreed on a common commitment to support the most disadvantaged and help restart after the pandemic, thus making our cities more 'inclusive. They also expressed a desire for cooperation in Africa, particularly on the DREAM programme.

The visit is part of a long-standing collaboration - which has made it possible to offer qualified computer training to unemployed people in the context of the Cisco Net Academy - and will continue in the coming years.

